TESLA Model Y and TESLA Model 3 topped the TOP 5 used American cars in Ukraine

In addition to of new Chinese cars Ukrainians are also happy to buy used cars made in the USA. And many times more.

In August 2024, almost 5.2 thousand used cars from the United States were registered in Ukraine for the first time. Thus, every fifth used car that switched to Ukrainian license plates in August was from the United States. Compared to August 2023, the demand for used American cars increased by almost 83%.

Among all used cars from the United States, the largest share is accounted for by models with gasoline engines – 42%. Electric vehicles of American origin are slightly less popular, accounting for 38%. Hybrids account for 8% of new registrations. The least popular were cars with diesel engines and LPG, which accounted for only about 6% of registered cars.

The average age of used American cars registered by Ukrainians in August 2024 is 5.5 years.

The most popular used cars from the United States:

TESLA Model Y – 567 units; TESLA Model 3 – 547 units; FORD Escape – 329 units; TESLA Model S – 265 units; JEEP Cherokee – 259 units.

Source: Ukravtoprom