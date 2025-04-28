The code is cracked: George Lucas reveals the secret of Yoda’s strange language in «Star Wars»

The «reverse speech» inherent in the iconic character of «Star Wars» was actually a brilliant move that was supposed to «capture» all the attention of the audience during the viewing.

Yoda may be the wisest and most respected Jedi in a galaxy far, far away, but after your first encounter with him, it will probably take you some time to realize — What is he talking about? In a new interview, George Lucas said that this technique was used specifically to capture the audience’s attention. Because if you speak ordinary English, people won’t listen to you as closely — It’s another matter if you throw words together in a random order.

«He was basically the philosopher of the movie. I had to come up with a way to get people to really listen — especially 12-year-olds», — Lucas said in a commentary at the 16th TCM Class Film Festival, where the film «The Empire Strikes Back» was screened (via Games Radar). «If you speak normal English, people will not listen to you as much. But if you have an accent or are hard to understand, they will be focused on you».

I wonder if this is a unique characteristic of Yoda, or if this style of speech will be imitated by another character similar to the master? Since Grog hasn’t said a word since his debut in «Mandalorian», fans have long wondered what he would sound like when he finally says something to Dean Jarin. The series’ executive producer Dave Filoni admitted that the question of «voice» baby Yoda was discussed, but clarified that he left its realization in the hands of his colleague Jon Favreau.

«You know, I’m leaving all this to John. I have to think about how much this will change Grog.» — Filoni said. «We really like it the way it is. It’s exactly what we’re thinking about, and it all depends on how far we go».

In the end, the team has progressed to at least a feature film, which will debut on May 22, 2026. Earlier, we were shown first frames «Mandalorian and Grog»where you can see for the first time Sigourney Weaver in the universe «Star Wars» as well as a video of baby Yoda showing his strength and Pedro Pascal’s Mando finally taking off his helmet.