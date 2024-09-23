The directors of «Avengers: Endgame» explained «the most ridiculous» element of the finale — and now it makes sense

One of the most amazing things about the movies «Avengers: Infinity War» and «Avengers: Endgame» — is their ability to focus on the main characters while still giving the secondary characters some interesting moments.

One of these was an episode featuring Thor (Chris Hemsworth), who was being lured away from his rightful vacation in New Asgard by Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to time travel and search for the Eternity Stones.

In this scene, Thor, who is somewhat out of shape and has been drinking, threatens his Fortnite opponent Korg with the nickname «Noobmaster69» — and now the directors of «The Avengers», the Russo brothers, have revealed his mysterious identity.

In the deleted post on X (via Collider) Rousseau wrote that Noobmaster69 — is none other than Wong (Benedict Wong), one of Dr. Strange’s minor characters.

Another funny detail that fans will notice is that Wong had become the High Sorcerer by the time Strange disappeared, so even in such a big position, he still found time to «tinker» with Thor in the game.

Perhaps Russo was just making a joke in this way, but Wong’s appearance as Noobmaster69 makes sense in general. In the MCU, the character was shown to be pop culture savvy — he loved Beyoncé and the Sopranos, and in «Hulk Woman» and «Shang-Chi» he was even more fun (think karaoke singing or friendship with Madison). So, playing Fortnite looks quite expected against this background.

Wong will probably appear in at least one of the of the two upcoming «Avengers» movieswhere Robert Downey Jr. will play the role of Dr. Doom.

«Avengers: Doomsday» (which was previously known as «Avengers: Kang Dynasty») will be released in theaters on May 1, 2026, while «Avengers: Secret Wars» will debut on May 7, 2027.