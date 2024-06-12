The fifth season of «The Boys» will be the last — showrunner Eric Kripke

It is officially reported that fifth season of the series «The Boys» will be the last. This was announced by the series creator Eric Kripke on the eve of the fourth season.

#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun! pic.twitter.com/3p7Wt4jGA6 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 11, 2024

However, Kripke is quite ironic about his own statements. In an interview with the magazine SFX He said:

«I am, without exaggeration, literally the worst person in history to predict how long their own shows will last. No one in the history of the entertainment business has been more wrong than me, giving interview after interview about how [TV show] «Supernatural» was going to end in five years [the show lasted 15 seasons]».

The end of the series «The Boys» does not mean the end of the adventures in the world of the Vought Corporation and the superheroes. There is a series «Generation V», and we can’t rule out other story developments. The fourth season of «The Boys» is released on June 13 on Amazon Prime.

Source: GamesRadar