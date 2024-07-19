The final trailer for «Deadpool and Wolverine» reveals the sad side of the movie

Finally the audience saw Ladypool full-length in the final trailer of the movie «Deadpool and Wolverine». Her blonde hair is canonically tied in a high ponytail. You can also see more shots the villainess Cassandra Nova.

Overall, the trailer is not as fun as earlier videos. Deadpool persuades Wolverine to help him save the world and nine of his closest friends. He says that Wolverine is a hero in his world. He replies that in his world he is a nobody.

The trailer is filled with references to James Mangold’s «Logan» (2017), which is not a fun movie. Apparently, the films will be connected, perhaps through a multiverse. However, the synopsis is not so sad:

«Marvel Studios presents its most embarrassing mistake to date – «Deadpool and Wolverine». Helpless Wade Wilson is struggling in civilian life. His days as a mercenary with the flexible moral compass of Deadpool are behind him. When his home world faces a real threat, Wade is reluctant to put on the suit again, as is a much more reluctant… reluctant? The most reluctant? He has to get the stubborn Wolverine to sec…Wait a second, these synopses are so stupid…»

The film is directed by Shawn Levy and stars Ryan Reynolds («Deadpool», «The Punisher»), Hugh Jackman («Wolverine», «The Prestige»), Morena Baccarin, Jennifer Garner, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Rob Delany, Tony McCarthy and others. The film will be released in cinemas on July 26.

Source: Kinomania