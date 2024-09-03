The former Twitter is coming to TVs — X TV beta app available in Google, Amazon and LG stores

In March, Elon Musk confirmed that X Twitter is working on the X TV app to watch videos from the platform on a TV. The beta version of X TV is now available in the app stores.

The preview version of X TV is available in Google Play Store, Amazon App Store and in LG store. However, it is not yet available in the Apple App Store — Apple TV users may have to wait a while.

Beta version of 𝕏 TV is out https://t.co/taODqsMECS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 3, 2024

The description of the app in the Google Play Store reads: «The X app — is a trusted global digital town square for everyone on your TV! Discover a new way to experience the world of X as we bring you unique and exciting content right to your living room».

Installing X TV allows you to watch all videos from the platform on your TV, including live broadcasts. The service is free, but you need to log in to your account.

The interface of X TV seems very similar to YouTube. The 12+ rated app in the Play Store already has over 5000 downloads and the app is rated. Prior to the launch of the app, X users had to stream videos from iOS or Android to the big screen.

X TV is not yet available on the Apple App Store, but iOS has an X feature that is not yet available on others. This is an indefinite editing of messages. There is no deadline for editing, but there are only five attempts. Mike Anderson, the social network’s chief engineer, told about it.

Edit DMs now available on iOS! Download the latest app to access the feature. Other platforms coming soon. pic.twitter.com/231fkxVI5u — Mike (@cambridgemike) August 31, 2024

«DM editing is now available on iOS! Download the latest app to access this feature. Other platforms coming soon».

However, according to Anderson, users won’t be able to edit encrypted messages or images — X is still working on that. Also, «while» it is not possible to view previous versions of edited messages, but they are stored by the platform.