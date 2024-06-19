Netflix series «The Witcher» — first photos of Laurence Fishburne as Regis

Two out of eight episodes of the fourth season of Netflix’s «Witcher» have already been filmed, and photos and videos of the next ones have been posted online. In addition to Geralt’s replacementThe series will also introduce several new characters. Perhaps the most important new actor, after Liam Hemsworth’s Wilmac, is Laurence Fishburne.

Fishburne embodies the image of one of the most famous and beloved supporting characters in the novels and The Witcher 3 «Blood and Wine» — barber, healer, and high vampire Emil Regis Rogellek Terzieff-Godfroy, known to his friends as Regis. Photos and videos of Laurence Fishburne during the filming process have been posted online. Materials publicized by UnboxPHD photographer.

The footage was taken in the picturesque ruins at Waverley Abbey near London. The film crew built a large tent camp near the ruins near the ruins. It seems to be a camp for refugees who fled the war between Nilfgaard and the kingdoms of the North. The war broke out at the end of the third season of «The Witcher» and will continue in the fourth.

According to Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels, besides Regis, Buttercup (Joey Baty), Milva (Mengger Zhang), Kagir (Eamon Farren), a group of Red Men led by Zoltan Khiva (Danny Woodburn) and Percival Schuttenbach (Linden Porco) will travel with Geralt during this period. Perhaps Anguilla will also appear.

According to the abbey’s website, the ruins will be closed to visitors until July 12. It is not known whether the «The Witcher» crew will stay there for the entire period, filming at Waverley Abbey will continue for at least a few more days.

Source: Redanian Intelligence