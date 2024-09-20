Series «The Witcher»: Liam Hemsworth in new footage from the set in Wales

The fourth season of the Netflix series «The Witcher» is filming in North Wales, starting this week and next. Liam Hemsworth, who will make his debut in the new season as Geralt, was expected to appear on the set, which is confirmed by photos, albeit fuzzy ones.

Hemsworth got into the frame on Lake Llanberis in North Wales. As we can see, Geralt is once again wearing the black shirt that the series’ viewers are used to. It is not known exactly who will join Geralt but it is almost certainly Esquier, Milva, Regis, Kagir and Zoltan.

In the first three days, the «The Witcher» series was filmed in various locations around Lake Llanberis. In particular, in the quarry near Dolbadarn Castle. This week and next week, the crew will work more, so there is hope for new photos of the cast.

The locations are Llyn Padarn, Zip World, Dolbadarn Castle and the National Slate Museum. The filming of the fourth season of «The Witcher» will last until the end of October 2024, and work on the fifth and final season will begin soon.

The next year will bring a lot to please the fans of «Witcher». In the winter, it should be released Andrzej Sapkowski’s book, which he has already finished. In February 2025, the following is planned Anime premiere «The Witcher: Sirens from the Deep» and the fourth season of the series will be released.

Source: Redanian Intelligence