«The Future of PlayStation»: $400 million and high expectations invested in failed Concord

Catastrophic Concord launch continues to generate interesting stories. With the closure of the game, Sony PlayStation suffered great losses.

Before the closure, the shooter managed to sell out with a circulation of 30 thousand and allegedly cost $200 million. However, this may be a very lenient estimate. According to new data from an insider, Concord’s production actually cost $400 million. This is much more than such absolute hits as God of War Ragnarok and The Last of Us Part 2.

According to former IGN journalist and blogger Colin Moriarty, Concord was considered «the future of PlayStation». Colin got new details from a reliable source who shared additional information about the game’s budget.

«By the time the game entered alpha, they had already spent $200 million on it».

By the time the project was completed, its budget had actually doubled. Not all of the $400 million came from PlayStation, but the gaming giant probably invested a huge additional amount. According to the journalist, this is the biggest loss of the division Sony PlayStation in recent years.

I spoke extensively with someone who worked on Concord, and it’s so much worse than you think. It was internally referred to as “The Future of PlayStation” with Star Wars-like potential, and a dev culture of “toxic positivity” halted any negative feedback. Making it cost $400m. pic.twitter.com/F5O0oy4gaQ — Colin Moriarty (@longislandviper) September 20, 2024

Moriarty says that Concord was in poor condition until last year, which led to additional costs, despite an already huge budget The studio reportedly suffered from a culture of «toxic positivism» and dismissed any fair negative feedback. After the failure of Concord, Firewalk is preparing for the worst. The shooter’s director recently quit, and the developers may be facing other layoffs or even closure.

Source: Tech4Gamers