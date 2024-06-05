The Last of Us 2 is being prepared for PC — the launch will be delayed until the second season of the series

The second The Last of Us is coming to PC, according to a reliable leak source. The Billbil-kun informant with a long list of accurate PlayStation news, reportedthat the PC version of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us 2 is actually completed, but will be delayed until the release of of the second season of the series HBO in 2025.

In June 2020, The Last of Us 2 first appeared on PlayStation 4 and was then re-released for PlayStation 5 in January 2024. The PC version of The Last of Us 2 will not surprise anyone because the first game is already out. Sony’s strategy is to first release large single-player games on PlayStation consoles and then move to PC, and the company’s new strategy is to release games on multiple platforms.

In September 2024 God of War: Ragnarok from Sony Santa Monica.Online games for PlayStation 5 are coming to PC at the same time. Arrowhead’s Helldivers 2 is exactly that, it became the fastest selling game for PlayStation of all time with an incredible 12 million copies sold in just 12 weeks.

It appears that all PlayStation games on PC, even single-player games, now require a PlayStation Network account, which not available in many countries. During the May issue of State of Play, Sony announced the names of upcoming PS5 games. Among them are Astro Bot, Concord, Silent Hill 2 Remake, and others.

Source: IGN