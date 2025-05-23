The Last of Us season 2 finale was leaked on the Internet — 3 days before the official release

It’s going to be harder to avoid spoilers for The Last of Us season two finale now that the footage from the seventh episode, which was supposed to officially debut only this Sunday, is already all over the «web.

The film adaptation follows the story of the original The Last of Us Part 2, which was supposed to be released in the spring of 2020 and was postponed due to the pandemic, which led to many leaks and spoilers, including one major death.

According to ComicBook, the leak of the seventh episode (which, by the way lasts only 49 minutes and is the shortest of the season) was due to viewers who purchased a «season pass» on Apple TV (probably as part of a bundle), getting early access to the finale — someone who was the most inventive made recordings of key scenes and subsequently posted them on Twitter and TikTok. Obviously, we will not provide links to them and advise those who still want to avoid spoilers to be more careful when browsing social media.

It should be noted that HBO has a long-standing problem with leaks: previously, the network leaked the finales of such shows as «Dragon’s Den» and «Game of Thrones»and before the release of the second season of The Last of Us someone posted the final trailer.

The series «The Last of Us» — is an adaptation of the post-apocalyptic games of The Last of Us series by Naughty Dog. The first season told the story of a smuggler Joel, who is tasked with guiding a teenager with immunity, Ellie, through the regions of the United States devastated by a parasitic fungus pandemic. The sequel takes place 5 years after the events of the first season and involves key characters from The Last of Us Part 2, such as Abby (Caitlin Deaver), Dina (Isabela Merced), Jesse (Young Masino) and Isaac (his role from thedubbed on television by Jeffrey Wright).

Abby’s story, which was shown only at the beginning of the season in a dramatic scene with Joel’s murder, will become a key plot of the third season, who has already officially under development. When the idea of a game adaptation came up, Deaver was actively promoted for the role of Ellie, while her appearance as a different character caused a wave of criticism from fans because of the inconsistency with the image from the game. Moreover, the actress had tohire additional security for the shootingbecause some people took the actions of the game’s character too seriously. Earlier, Deaver said that her was cast in the series without castingand her key scene in the second season was filmed ina few days after his mother’s funeral.

The fourth season has not been officially confirmed, but showrunner Craig Mazin said that there is no way to complete the story with a third. In addition to focusing on Abby, the sequel will also explore in depth the conflict between the WLF (Washington Liberation Front) and the Scarred Ones, as well as to show the Rat King in an abandoned hospital.

We would like to remind you that specialized publications rated the second season of The Last of Us at 95% (the only criticism was for the cut-off finale), while the viewership rating is currently at a disastrous 39%— mainly with dissatisfied comments on Abby and Ellie’s caste. Currently, both seasons of «The Last of Us» are streaming on HBO and Max (with official Ukrainian dubbing on Megogo) — the seventh and final episode of the second season starts this Sunday.