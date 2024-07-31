The finale of the second season of «House of the Dragon» was leaked on TikTok and Twitter a few days before the premiere

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Several scenes from the eighth episode of the second season of the TV series «House of the Dragon», which was supposed to debut only this Sunday, have been freely «walking» on the web since yesterday evening.

One of the TikTok accounts posted about 30 minutes of the episode in 14 videos and received hundreds of thousands of views. The author was eventually banned, but the videos have already been shared on Twitter and Reddit, among others.

HBO is no stranger to leaks: in 2022, the final episode of the first season of the series «House of the Dragon» appeared on torrents a few days before its debut — assumed that distribution partners in Europe, the Middle East, or Africa were to blame. Episodes of all eight seasons of «Game of Thrones» (and especially the last one) were also regularly posted on illegal sites and even on legal platforms such as DirecTV Now and the German version of Amazon Prime Video before their scheduled airing.

HBO tried to prevent the piracy of the second season finale of «House of the Dragon» and did not provide information even to trusted journalists, but leaks were not avoided. The company has not yet commented on the situation.

In Ukraine, the final episode of «House of the Dragon» will be available on Megogo starting Monday.

House of the Dragon — is a prequel to the hit Game of Thrones —, based on George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire and Blood —. The plot shows the struggle of the green and black Targaryens for the throne — events that take place 200 years before the events of «Game of Thrones». The series has now been officially renewed for a third season.

Earlier, George Martin announced 8 series from the «Game of Thrones» universe at once. The development of «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» HBO is also collaborating with «Batman» writer Matson Tomlin to create the seriesabout Aegon «the Conqueror» Targaryen.Redirect sequel «Game of Thrones» about Jon Snow, it was canceled — due to the lack of source material. But we will still see earlier canceled series «10 000 ships».

