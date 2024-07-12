The Lord of the Rings series will show the only bearded elf in Middle Earth

In the second season of the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» Amazon Prime will feature Kirdan Korabel. According to J.R.R. Tolkien’s works, he was the Lord of the Grey Havens, the oldest elf in Middle Earth and the only one with a beard.

Kírdán was the first to meet the Istari, in particular Gandalf, in Middle-earth. He was Elrond’s mentor and the first bearer of one of the three elven Rings, the Narya. In the Third Age, Círdan stayed in the Grey Havens until the last ship left for Valinor. Logically, he is included in the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power», which tells the story of the arrival of Istari and the acquisition of the Rings.

The elder of the elves will be played by Ben Daniels, known for «House of Cards», «The Crown», «Jupiter Ascending». Daniels got an unspecified role in the most expensive Amazon series back in 2022, and now we know who he will play. Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay previously told The Time that Kierdan will indeed be in Season 2, but did not confirm the role. Here’s the official description of the character from Prime Video:

«Kirdan the Shipwright — Lord of the Gray Harbors and a source of wisdom even among the High Elves. A skilled shipbuilder, Kirdan is also the first bearer of the Narya, one of the three Elven Rings of Power created by Celebrimbor. In the second season of «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» he is also the mentor of Elrond».

Kirdan is considered one of the most Tolkien’s underrated and undiscovered characters. With the Amazon series, this important figure got a chance for public recognition. The second season of the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» will be released on August 29 and will tell more about the role of Kieran in Middle Earth.

