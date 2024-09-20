The most popular diesel cars of August 2024: RENAULT Duster, RENAULT Megane, SKODA Octavia and others

Yesterday, we looked at The most popular cars in Ukraine equipped with gasoline internal combustion engines. This time we will focus on cars with diesel engines. In August 2024, more than 8.1 thousand such cars were registered in Ukraine for the first time. This is 2% less than in August 2023.

New cars accounted for only 1.8 thousand vehicles, or 22% of the total. Compared to last year, the number of newly registered cars with diesel engines increased by 20%. At the same time, 6.3 thousand used diesel cars were imported to Ukraine. This is 7% less than last year.

Among the imported used cars, the share of cars with diesel internal combustion engines was 25%, which is 8 percentage points less than last year, and their average age is 10 years.

The most popular models of new passenger cars with diesel internal combustion engines:

RENAULT Duster – 519 units; VOLKSWAGEN Touareg – 149 units; BMW X4 – 105 units; TOYOTA Land Cruiser – 103 units; SKODA Kodiaq – 78 units.

The most popular models of imported used cars are those with diesel internal combustion engines:

RENAULT Megane – 593 units; SKODA Octavia – 494 units; VOLKSWAGEN Passat – 444 units; NISSAN Qashqai – 318 units; VOLKSWAGEN Golf – 255 units.

Source: Ukravtoprom