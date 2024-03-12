2024 Oscars were watched by 19.5M viewers — new record since 2021

The «Oscar» award ceremony on the night of March 11 was watched by 19.5 million viewers, which is the best result in the last 4 years, according to Deadline with reference to Nielsen analysts.

As a reminder, the «Oscars» is now slowly recovering from the collapse in ratings — the number of viewers of the ceremony has been steadily falling over the past decade, starting with 43 million people in 2014. In the pandemic year of 2020, the award was watched by 23.6 million people, which at one time became an anti-record that was successfully broken during the «Oscar»-2021 — then at the ceremony was watched by only 10.4 million viewers. An absolute anti-record since the 46th ceremony in 1974.

Since then, the «Oscar» rating (audience) has been growing steadily — this year’s result of the American Film Academy Awards is 4% better than last year’s, when 18.8 million viewers watched the ceremony. And it is almost twice as high as the anti-record «Oscar»-2021. But it is still a long way from the absolute record of 1998 (when «Titanic» won) — 55.2 million people watched the broadcast of the award. And it’s hard to say whether «Oscar» will ever surpass this result.

The «Oscars»-2024 were not without scandal: the organizers cut the victory of the documentary «20 Days in Mariupol» and a powerful speech by Ukrainian director Mstislav Chernov from the international (shortened) TV version. After a wave of outrage and criticism at Disney Entertainment explained This is due to time constraints, noting that the nominations for the short version of the show were selected several weeks ago.

