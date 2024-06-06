The second season of «The Last of Us» will get only 7 episodes, but the third — will be «much longer»

The second season of «The Last of Us» will be shorter than the previous one, but there is good news — we are likely to get the third and fourth.

«The Last of Us» showrunner Craig Mazin in a comment Deadline noted that the narrative will take more time, as the creators are taking «interesting paths», and hinted at a potential fourth season.

«We don’t think we can tell the story even in two seasons. The third season will be much longer and we may need a fourth».

The second season of the series will follow the storyline of The Last of Us Part 2 and an older Ellie (Bella Ramsay) after the traumatic events in the hospital involving Joel (Pedro Pascal). The cast of the sequel will be joined by Caitlin Deaver as Abbyas well as Isabella Merced and Young Mazino, who will play Dina and Jesse.

HBO has also announceda new team of directorswhich has joined the second season of «The Last of Us —, led by Mark Milod, who worked on «The Heirs» and «Game of Thrones». Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman are still the showrunners and executive producers of the show.

The second season of The Last of Us is currently filming in Canada, and we expect the premiere to take place in 2025 (at the same time PC version of The Last of Us 2).

The debut season of the show, based on the events of The Last of Us, a PS3 game released in 2013, consisted of 9 episodes that were broadcast, constantly breaking records in terms of views. Over time, «The Last of Us» achieved the title of series, most watched on HBO for the entire time, and nominated for 24 awards «Emmy»(the series eventually won 8 trophies). It was announced two weeks after the last episode of the first series aired in March last year.