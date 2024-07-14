«The Witcher 4 will be the most advanced game by CD Projekt Red», — developer of the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel

Pawel Sasko, Deputy Director of Development for the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, says that The Witcher 4 — «is the most advanced» project of all the games CD Projekt Red and its partners are currently working on.

Speaking on the Flow Games podcast, Sasco didn’t give details about any of CD Projekt Red’s upcoming games, but he did share a brief look at the development. He said that the work on «The Witcher 4» is progressing the best at the moment.

Sasco confirmed the May information from a phone call with CD Projekt’s investors. The company then confirmed plans to start production on The Witcher 4 this year. Mentioning the remake of the first The Witcher, Cyberpunk 2, the somewhat problematic Project Sirius spin-off, and the new Witcher saga, Sasco said that The Witcher 4 is «the most perfect of all».

But CD Projekt is still talking about The Witcher 4 not so much as a game as an internal concept, and it’s likely that games like Cyberpunk 2, which is due out after The Witcher 4, will push the technological envelope. Sasco also reiterated that The Witcher 4 is being developed by the bulk of CD Projekt’s staff: «most people work on the Polaris project».

Another interesting piece of the conversation is that The Molasses Flood, an indie studio working on the somewhat troubled Project Siriu development, is working directly with Sasco in the company’s new Boston studio that he helped set up. The developer only joined forces with CDPR in 2021, when the Boston studio was founded.