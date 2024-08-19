The world’s only NVIDIA RTX 4090 SUPER — YouTubers created a video card 39% more powerful than the original

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 SUPER video card is fake — it was created on the Teclab YouTube channel. The use of RTX 3090 Ti, AD102 chip, and GDDR6X memory as the basis for the system has significantly increased performance.

Teclab walks the viewer through the entire process of creating their NVIDIA RTX 4090 SUPER. They used the GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 Ti HOF as the base, which was equipped with the NVIDIA AD102 GPU of the Ada Lovelace family. The chip works with the fastest available GDDR6X memory. The effort was well worth it, as the enthusiasts managed to achieve amazing performance.

The original NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card does not have a SUPER variant, and it is unlikely to ever appear. However, there is evidence of card development in the form of prototype coolers and PCBs. The RTX 3090 Ti graphics card has a slightly different board than the regular version, which has more in common with the RTX 4090 (AD102) than with the RTX 3090 (GA102). After the launch of the RTX 4090, it turned out that the 3090 Ti and 4090 PCBs had slight differences. RTX 4090 introduced two separate voltage controllers. A 1.8V controller powers the memory and other components on the board, while an additional 1.2V controller powers only the CPU.

Why did YouTubers choose GALAX RTX 3090 Ti HOF OC LAB? The model is equipped with a water block that provides better cooling without the use of exotic components. RTX 4090 received the HOF variant from the manufacturer, but not HOF OC LAB. Changes to the 3090 Ti HOF to turn it into the RTX 4090 SUPER include the installation of an AD102 processor, 24Gbps GDDR6X memory, changes to the memory bars, and the installation of a controller to supply 1.2V to the chip.

As for the memory modules, each GDDR6X chip was hand-picked by Teclab to ensure the highest quality dies are used. The memory contains GDDR6X (ZF) Micron modules (161-0480-900).

For cooling, the GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 Ti HOF OC Lab water block is used with a few modifications, such as thermal putty for each memory matrix and a high-quality thermal interface for the GPU. This ensures excellent contact with the nickel-plated water block.

Cooling is provided by two 360-mm radiators installed in a push/pull configuration along with a water pump running at 234 l/h. The ambient temperature was 18.7°C and the coolant temperature was —20°C. As a result, even during strong overclocking over 3 GHz, the video card did not heat up above 54-55°C.

The resulting NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 SUPER was tested in Unigine Superposition 8K with a GPU frequency of 3105 MHz and a memory frequency of 12900 MHz, which provided the modules with a speed of up to 25.8 Gbps. Teclab has already achieved speeds of 26 Gbps with a dedicated RTX 4070 Ti memory module in the past.