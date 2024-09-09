«There is no more Earth»: Ukrainian science fiction film «U Are the Universe» has received its first teaser

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The Ukrainian science fiction film about the universe and love «U Are the Universe» finally has its first teaser. The film has been announced in the program of the Toronto Film Festival, which runs from September 6 to 15.

The director Pavlo Ostrikov makes his feature debut. He previously directed the short films «Mia Donna», «Golden Love» and «Graduation’97», as well as «The First Days» — the first series that represented Ukraine on Netflix.

«I started working on the movie «U Are the Universe» back in 2015, without even realizing where this story would lead me. Over the years, it has become everything to me: a refuge in difficult times, an imaginary «McGuffin» that has guided me forward, and, of course, a challenging puzzle that I have been desperately trying to solve together with a great team. Now I feel only joy that finally this story about the last love in the universe will meet the audience»,” Ostrikov said in June.

The only person who survived the crash is space trucker Andrey (Vladimir Kravchuk). At least, he thinks so until he hears a scientist from France, Catherine. Despite the vast distance, he sets out to meet her.

The film began shooting in 2021, before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and was completed in 2023. Within two months, five residential modules and other sets were built for the film.

«It seemed absolutely unrealistic to create a real Ukrainian Sci-Fi with a small budget. All the production labs told me that. But we persevered and created the impossible»,” says producer Volodymyr Yatsenko.

There are no reports of the film being released in theaters yet.

Sources: ForeFilms, UNIAN

