This has already happened: Samsung accused of copying the design of Apple devices

Yesterday, the Galaxy Unpacked presentation took place, during which Samsung presented its new folding smartphones, smartwatch and wireless headphones. After the event, numerous tech publications, YouTube users, and even some Samsung fans expressed the opinion that this time the Korean consumer electronics giant was too keen on imitating Apple’s design.

Social media users criticized the products presented at this year’s Galaxy Unpacked and complained about the lack of significant updates in the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Also, many have expressed the opinion that Samsung seems to be trying to «clone» Apple products.

«The Watch Ultra is the most shameless copy of an Apple product in ages — and it’s terrible»,” said YouTuber Quinn Nelson of the Snazzy Labs tech review channel with over a million subscribers.

The wireless headphones were also found to have too many similarities to Apple headphones

«Wait, this gets even more shameless», — the YouTuber continued on his X account @SnazzyLabs. «Buds3 and Buds3 Pro are clones of AirPods».

It seems obvious that Samsung released the Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Buds 3 series to compete with Apple’s Watch Ultra and Airpods line. But for many, the similarities between them have gone beyond competition and into «copying» territory.

Copy and paste pic.twitter.com/988pAYP2XS — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) July 10, 2024

Many other users share the same opinion as Quinn Nelson. Indeed, if you place the devices side by side, they look very similar. In addition to having a similar appearance, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra also has an identical strap and even a similar name to the Apple Watch Ultra.

News outlets such as The Verge and Business Insider have also joined the criticism of Samsung and emphasized the cloning of Apple devices.

«Samsung’s new Ultra watch and headphones are shameless copies of Apple», — reads the Business Insider headline.

Article The Verge is no less eloquent: «The new Samsung Galaxy Buds are outright AirPod clones in both form and function».

«Seeing Samsung just release a bunch of Apple clones is disappointing», — Andrew O’Hara of Apple Insider wrote on X. «It’s boring and a huge downgrade from what Samsung used to be».