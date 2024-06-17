News Devices 06-17-2024 at 16:32 comment views icon

This is not a video card: MSI reveals M.2 Xpander-Aero Slide expander for two hot-swappable PCIe 5.0 SSDs

The MSI M.2 Xpander-Aero Slider looks like a graphics card, but it’s not a graphics card at all. The M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSD slider even uses a cooler like the entry-level MSI Aero graphics cards. The device accommodates two SSDs in the M.2 22100 form factor. It is hot-swappable — users can remove either SSD at any time if needed.

The MSI Aero fan provides optimal cooling for your SSD. It supports automatic fan control or manual shutdown modes when the drives do not require powerful cooling.

MSI also mentions that the Xpander supports 4x M.2 LEDs, whatever that means. Perhaps it’s a drive status indicator. The board has a single 6-pin power connector, although from a technical point of view, a PCIe slot is more than enough to support two SSDs, even with Gen 5 technology.

The product is not to be confused with the M.2 Xpander-Z Gen 5 adapter that comes with MSI’s MEG AMD X670E boards. MSI is expected to release the new card in a few months. It cannot be ruled out that it will be released as an accessory for the new AMD X870E and Intel Z890 motherboards.

Source: VideoCardz


