Trailer for «Nosferatu» — a reimagining of the classic film will be released 102 years after the original

Bill Skashgård transforms into Nosferatu in Robert Eggers’ reimagining of the iconic silent film. But horror fans will have to wait for the full reveal of Skashgård’s character, as the first trailer from Focus Features continues to keep him a secret. The actor is hardly visible in the video, except for a few shots.

«Nosferatu» by Robert Eggers — is a gothic story of obsession between a young woman haunted by ghosts and a monstrous vampire who has fallen in love with her, causing unspeakable terror».

Ellen Hatter, the woman Nosferatu is obsessed with, is played by Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult — Thomas Hatter, Ellen’s husband and real estate agent who makes contact with his new client, unaware that Earl Orlock is a centuries-old vampire. The cast includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Friedrich Harding, Emma Corrine as Anna Harding, and Willem Dafoe as Professor Albin Eberhart von Franz.

Initially, Harry Styles and Anya Taylor-Joy were supposed to play the Hutter couple, but both backed out due to scheduling conflicts. The premiere of «Nosferatu» is scheduled for December 25, 2024.

The original film «Nosferatu. Symphony of Terror» by German director Friedrich Wilhelm Murnau was released in 1922. Murnau intended to adapt the novel «Dracula» by Bram Stoker, but the Prana Film studio was unable to acquire the rights. To continue his work, Murnau changed the names of the main characters and rewrote the plot. In 1995, the Murnau Foundation restored «Nosferatu» in a version as close to the author’s as possible.

Sources: Focus Features, Variety, Wikipedia