Ukrainian fighter jets receive GBU-39 bombs — high-precision, powerful, inexpensive

The Air Force of Ukraine has adapted American GBU-39 bombs for Soviet fighters. This was reported by The Washington Post citing its own sources. A photo was also posted online showing bombs attached to the wing of the plane, one of which bears the date May 12, 2024.

X Twitter account MilitaryAviationInUa says that the bombs were combined with MiG-29 and Su-27 aircraft. The bombs are suspended under the wing on two holders, meaning that one plane can carry 8 such bombs OSINTtechnical says this is one of the most significant upgrades for Ukrainian aircraft. The GBU-39 bombs are powerful, in large numbers, and cost $36,000 — much less than GMLRS or Excalibur missiles. The video demonstrates the operation and power of this munition.

The effectiveness of the GBU-39 guided precision aerial bomb is 90%. They are resistant to electronic warfare, and their small size makes them difficult to neutralize. The bomb weighs 130 kg, is 19 cm in diameter and 1.8 meters long. When dropped from a high altitude, the bomb has a range of up to 110 km. This is facilitated by the wings, which unfold after launch.

The tungsten tip allows the bomb to penetrate concrete. Before dropping, you can choose to detonate in the air or delay the explosion after impact. Accuracy is ensured by an inertial guidance system or GPS. The bombs are also part of the infamous GLSDB ammunition for HIMARS, which the Russian occupiers have learned to «jam».