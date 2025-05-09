Warner Bros. has announced the release date of «The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum» — one year later than expected

The new «The Lord of the Rings», dedicated to the story of Gollum, will be released in December 2027 — like the previous films in Peter Jackson’s trilogy, which usually launched during the Christmas season.

Andy Serkis will reprise his role as Gollum and direct. Peter Jackson is attached as producer, and original trilogy co-writers Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens will write the screenplay — in a team with the animated film’s writers «The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirim» Phoebe Gittins and Artie Papageorgiou.

The plot will focus on a side story that takes place off-screen during the early part of «The Fellowship of the Ring», when Gandalf and Aragorn track down Gollum to find out what he knows about Sauron’s return.

«This is a special fragment of an incredible untold story, reflected through the prism of this incredible creature»,— said formerly Empire screenwriter «Lord of the Rings» Philippa Boyens. «We really want to explore the backstory and go deeper into the parts of his journey that we didn’t have time to cover in the previous films. It’s too early to say who he’ll meet along the way, but I will say that we’ll take a cue from Professor Tolkien», — noted Peter Jackson

The following have already been invited to join the project Ian McKellan (Gandalf), Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn) and Orlando Bloom (Legolas), although there has been no official announcement of their agreement yet

«I don’t like the idea of someone else playing Gandalf», — claimed McKellan in previous interviews. «I heard that there are two parts to the movie. And maybe I shouldn’t say that».

«The Hunt for Gollum» won’t be the only new movie in the universe «The Lord of the Rings» — Boyhood before confirmed plans for another separate feature story (not a sequel to the 2027 film), as well as animation projects.

Meanwhile, Amazon continues to build its own television version of Tolkien’s story and has officially extended the series «Rings of Power» for a third season. The show will make a «huge» leap in time, and the events will unfold in the midst of the war between the elves and Sauron, when the Dark Lord is trying to create the One Ring, which will give him the advantage and a chance to conquer all of Middle-earth. Previously, Jamie Campbell Bower (Windows from «Stranger Things») joined the cast, who will play «new love» Galadriel.