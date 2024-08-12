Windows 11 beta brings back tiles in the Start menu, which will sort programs

Users of the Windows 11 beta have the opportunity to see the new category mode in the «Start» menu. It is very similar to the live tiles in Windows 8.

The new feature allows users to organize installed programs by category. The mode is hidden in the latest beta version, but it can be opened using third-party programs such as ViveTool.

To see the new menu, you need to update your computer to Windows 11 build 22635.4010. ViveTool can be downloaded from GitHub. You need to enter the appropriate commands and restart your PC. The pinned programs will not disappear, just a different way of sorting.

It looks like another Start menu > All apps view option is coming soon: Category view. Present in build 22635.3930, with some not yet functional categories. Also, you’ll be able to switch between the existing alphabetical and new grid/category views using a dropdown menu. https://t.co/qFtcTm4BnB pic.twitter.com/ABtXZJ2Irl — phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) July 12, 2024

The new menu folders can hold up to four program icons. Because it predefines the programs that go into each folder, some are partially filled, while others have two levels and form subcategories. Most of them are Microsoft system programs. Clicking a shortcut launches the program immediately.

The design is reminiscent of live tiles, a feature that was in Windows 8. Live tiles could display a notification counter (and even partial content). So far, there is no sign of any additional features of the new tiles. It seems that Windows places programs in a JSON file. It is not yet known whether the mode will work with programs that are not in Microsoft Store. The program sorting mode may appear in Windows 11 24H2.

Sources: Windows Latest, Windows Report