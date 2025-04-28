Withstands 1000+ cycles. Kuxiu introduces the world’s first «solid-state power bank» for smartphones

Australia’s Kuxiu has released the world’s first semi-solid-state external battery for smartphones with MagSafe support for iPhone.

It is noted that the semi-solid external battery The 5k mAh KUXIU S2 supports Qi2 for 15W wireless charging. At 3.8V (19Wh), it stores enough energy to fully charge older iPhones.

Solid-state batteries, which do not contain a liquid electrolyte inside, are considered safer and more durable than traditional Li-ion batteries. However, all-solid-state batteries are not currently mass-produced due to the high cost of production If the amount of liquid electrolyte is between 5 and 10% of the weight of the active cell, it is usually classified as semi-solid. Less than 5% is quasi-solid. 0% is fully solid.

The Kuxiu S2 battery contains a solid-liquid mixed electrolyte, which is a gel-like mixture. Kuxiu lists the S2 as a lithium-polymer battery, which are known for their relatively short life and low energy density. However, the solid electrolyte in solid-state batteries can be made from a variety of materials, including ceramics and polymers. It may well be the world’s first external battery to use a solid-state battery.

The electrolyte in Li-ion batteries is likely to contain up to 25% liquid, making them more vulnerable to leakage, thermal expansion, and flashover. The Kuxiu S2 external battery partially has the properties of a solid-state battery, which protects it from such negative scenarios.

The company claims that its battery can easily withstand up to 1 thousand charge-discharge cycles Kuxiu claims an improved energy density of 360 Wh/kg compared to 300 Wh/kg for liquid cells. The S2 is compact and lightweight: 10.4 x 6.7 x 1.0 cm / 145 g.

Kuxiu claims that the S2 «external battery provides approximately 1.2 full charges for the iPhone». In practice, a fully charged external battery was able to charge the iPhone 15 Pro up to 98% and then discharged. The USB-C port on the bottom of the S2 has a pass-through function, so you can charge an external battery and a magnetically attached iPhone at the same time.

The Power Bank can also charge non-Qi2 devices thanks to its bi-directional USB-C port. This is useful for charging devices such as in-ear headphones and Android phones with up to 20 watts of power. However, the device currently costs about $80.