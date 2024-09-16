Apple has increased the cost of battery replacement for iPhone 16 Pro by 20%

Apple has announced prices for iPhone 16 — repairs, and some of them differ significantly from last year’s models (we are talking about the cost after the warranty expires).

To replace the battery of the iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max in Apple Stores, you will have to pay $119, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models were asked for about $99. This is a 20% increase from the previous price, and the offer includes the cost of the battery and service (however, fees may vary from third-party authorized Apple service providers).

For the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, the fee remains unchanged at $99.

AppleCare+ extended warranty holders can get a free battery replacement, but only if the battery retains less than 80% of its original capacity.

According to Apple, all four iPhone 16 models are equipped with larger batteries and have been redesigned internally for improved heat dissipation. There were rumors about the use of a metal case for the batteries of certain models, but they will be confirmed only after dismantling.

Battery replacement cost for iPhone 13 — iPhone 16 in the US:

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max: $119

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: $99

All four iPhone 15 models: $99

All four iPhone 14 models: $99

All four iPhone 13 models: $89

Source: MacRumors