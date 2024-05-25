Wizardry — a remake of the 1981 game, the world’s first team-based RPG, is out on Steam

After several months of early access on Steam came out 3D remake of Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord, a classic 1981 RPG by Sir-Tech Software. Developed by Digital Eclipse, this project brings the iconic role-playing game to modern graphics while retaining the core gameplay elements.

The original first-person game had a cooperative mode for up to six characters of different classes, such as fighters, mages, clerics, and thieves. The game featured turn-based combat and character development. Players navigated challenging multi-level dungeons filled with monsters, traps, and treasures. Known for its strategic depth and challenging gameplay, Wizardry has had a significant impact on the RPG genre.

Released 43 years later, the remake is based on the original code and provides a close to the original player experience. In addition to updated graphics, the mechanics have also been improved. Despite the game’s well-known difficulty, the Wizardry remake has some improvements and conveniences. In its «commitment to accuracy», developer and publisher Digital Eclipse has even built in an option to switch to the original Apple II interface.

«If you are just discovering the legendary franchise, Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord is the perfect starting point for new players. Veterans of the series will love the great new graphics and sound, as well as the simplified interface», — says the description on Steam

Wizardry’s first-person perspective and turn-based party, combat system have become staples of many role-playing games, as have its focus on character creation and development and its complex and deep exploration of the game world. The game has inspired many sequels and ports, influencing Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest, among others. Thanks to the update, the game will be preserved for modern players and new hardware.

Source: GamesRadar, GameRant