Xbox launches Game Pass Standard tariff for $15 — without Starfield, Diablo IV and other hits

More than 40 previously available games have been upgraded to the Game Pass Ultimate tariff.

Microsoft introduced a new tariff Xbox Game Pass Standard, which replaced the previous Xbox Game Pass for Console subscription. The price of the new tariff is $14.99 per month. For information According to Eurogamer, in addition to losing access to new releases on the day of their release, Standard subscribers will also not be able to play some of the most popular games that were previously available in the Game Pass catalog.

Among the most notable missing games in the new tariff is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Diablo 4, Starfield and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. In addition, lesser-known but interesting projects such as Still Wakes the Deep, Another Crab’s Treasure, Botany Manor, and Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. You can compare the lists of games available for different tariffs on page Game Pass. The Standard tariff has 370 games, and Ultimate — 508.

Also in the new Standard tariff no support for EA Play, so players lose access to the collection of games from this popular publisher.

Microsoft explained that new releases can appear in the Standard plan «12 months or more than» after their release on Game Pass Ultimate.

It is worth noting that the maximum period for which you can subscribe is now 13 months. The updated list of available Game Pass plans with new prices looks like this:

Xbox Game Pass Core: $9.99 per month, more than 25 games, online play, special promotions/discounts

Xbox Game Pass Standard: $14.99 per month, hundreds of games, online play, and special promotions and discounts

PC Game Pass: 230 UAH per month, hundreds of games, games on release day, EA Play and special promotions and discounts

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: $19.99 per month, with hundreds of games, games on release day, EA Play, online play, as well as promotions, discounts, and more.

As a reminder, Xbox blocked purchasing games for Ukrainians through Turkey.

