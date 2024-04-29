From EWR to «invisibility cloaks»: 1,671 innovative developments were created within Brave1 in a year

Over the course of the year, 1,963 developers created 1,671 innovative products within the Brave defense-tech cluster1 , ranging from invisibility cloaks with protection against enemy thermal imagers to short-range electronic warfare.

About it says the Ministry of Digital Transformation said.

«Today, Ukraine is a testing ground for defense technologies and innovations in the world. Therefore, one of the priorities of the Ministry of Digital Transformation is to create the most favorable conditions for the development of technology companies. A year ago, we launched the defense-tech cluster Brave1 to accelerate the implementation of defense developments to strengthen the Defense Forces. Together with the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, the Ministry of Strategic Industry, the Ministry of Economy, and the National Security and Defense Council,», — the Ministry of Digital Transformation said.

The Ministry has provided an infographic of what has been done over the year. These are:

more than 300 drones;

more than 100 electronic warfare devices;

more than 200 ground robotic systems;

more than 200 innovations in the field of AI.

In particular, the following developments are worth mentioning:

FoxTac A remote-controlled transporter for evacuating the wounded from the battlefield

«Invisibility cloak»which will help to hide from enemy thermal imagers, including those installed on drones

RunFlat ─ «armored wheels» for combat pickup trucks, which allow driving even after a tire blowout

Ratel Deminer — remote demining machine

«Technologies and the approach to their use need to be constantly improved. Therefore, the goal of Brave1 remains to find and support developers to technologically strengthen the military with innovations on the battlefield», — summarizes the Ministry of Digital Transformation.