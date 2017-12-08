Новости
The Game Awards 2017: Все номинанты и победители игровой премии года
5

Сегодня ночью в Лос-Анджелесе прошла ежегодня церемония The Game Awards 2017, в рамках которой были вручены награды за лучшие игры в разных жанрах и достижения в игровой индустрии.

Вся церемония заняла порядка трех часов, так что далее мы приводим список номинантов в главных категориях, победители выделены жирным шрифтом:

Игра года / GAME OF THE YEAR

  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Persona 5 (Atlus)
  • PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)
  • Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Лучшая игровая режиссура / BEST GAME DIRECTION

  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games)
  • Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Capcom)
  • Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD)
  • Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda)

Лучший нарратив / BEST NARRATIVE

  • What Remains of Edith Finch (Ian Dallas / Giant Sparrow)
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Tameem Antoniades, Elizabeth Ashman-Rowe / Ninja Theory)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn (John Gonzalez / Ninja Theory)
  • Nier: Automata (Yoko Taro, Hana Kikuchi, Yoshiho Akabane / Platinum Games)
  • Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (Jen Matthies, Tommy Tordsson Bjork / MachineGames)

Лучший арт-дирекшн / BEST ART DIRECTION

  • Cuphead (Studio MDHR Entertainment)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Persona 5 (Atlus)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Лучший саундтрек / BEST SCORE / MUSIC

  • Nier: Automata (Keiichi Okabe, Keigo Hoashi)
  • Cuphead (Kristofer Maddigan)
  • Destiny 2 (Mike Salvatori, Skye Lewin, C Paul Johnson)
  • Persona 5 (Shoji Meguro)
  • Super Mario Odyssey (Naoto Kubo, Shiho Fujii, Koji Kondo)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Manaka Kataoka, Yasuaki Iwata)

Лучший звук / BEST AUDIO DESIGN

  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Capcom)
  • Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Лучшее озвучивание / BEST PERFORMANCE

  • Melina Juergens, Hellblade (as Senua)
  • Ashly Burch, Horizon: Zero Dawn (As Aloy)
  • Brian Bloom, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (as BJ Blazkowicz)
  • Claudia Black, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (as Chloe Frazer)
  • Laura Bailey, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (as Nadine Ross)

Самая “влиятельная” игра / GAMES FOR IMPACT

  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
  • Bury Me, My Love (The Pixel Hunt / Figs / ARTE / Playdius)
  • ife is Strange: Before the Storm (Deck Nine / Square Enix)
  • Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)
  • Please Knock on My Door (Levall Games AB)
  • What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)

Лучшая игра-сервис / BEST ONGOING GAME

  • Overwatch (Blizzard)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
  • Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar Games)
  • PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG. Corp)
  • Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
  • Warframe (Digital Extremes)

Лучшая независимая игра / BEST INDEPENDENT GAME

  • Cuphead (Studio MDHR Entertainment)
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
  • Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)
  • Pyre (Supergiant Games)
  • What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)

Лучшая мобильная игра / BEST MOBILE GAME

  • Monument Valley 2 (ustwo games)
  • Fire Emblem Heroes (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
  • Hidden Folks (Adriaan de Jongh / Sylvain Tegroeg)
  • Old Man’s Journey (Broken Rules)
  • Super Mario Run (Nintendo)

Лучшая игра для портативных устройств / BEST HANDHELD GAME

  • Metroid: Samus Returns (MercurySteam / Nintendo)
  • Ever Oasis (Grezzo / Nintendo)
  • Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
  • Monster Hunter Stories (Marvelous / Capcom / Nintendo)
  • Poochy and Yoshi’s Woolly World (Good-Feel / Nintendo)

Лучшая игра виртуальной/дополненной реальности / BEST VR/AR GAME

  • Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Capcom)
  • Farpoint (Impulse Gear / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Lone Echo (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)
  • Star Trek: Bridge Crew (Red Storm Entertainment / Ubisoft)
  • Superhot VR (SUPERHOT Team)

Лучший экшн / BEST ACTION GAME

  • Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda)
  • Cuphead (Studio MDHR Entertainment)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
  • Nioh (Team Ninja / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Prey (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

Лучшая адвентюра / BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME

  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Лучшая ролевая игра / BEST ROLE-PLAYING GAME

  • Persona 5 (Atlus)
  • Divinity: Original Sin II (Larian Studios)
  • Final Fantasy 15 (Square Enix Business Division 2 / Square Enix)
  • Nier: Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Ubisoft San Francisco / Ubisoft)

Лучший файтинг / BEST FIGHTING GAME

  • Injustice 2 (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Ent)
  • Arms (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Capcom)
  • Nidhogg 2 (Messhof Games)
  • Tekken 7 (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Лучшая семейная игра / BEST FAMILY GAME

  • Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EAD / Nintendo)
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo EAD / Nintendo)
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris + Milan / Ubisoft)
  • Sonic Mania (PagodaWest Games, Headcannon / Sega)
  • Splatoon 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Лучшая стратегия / BEST STRATEGY GAME

  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris + Milan / Ubisoft)
  • Halo Wars 2 (Creative Assembly, 343 Industries / Microsoft Studios)
  • Total War: Warhammer 2 (Creative Assembly / Sega)
  • Tooth and Tail (Pocketwatch Games)
  • XCOM 2: War of the Chosen (Firaxis Games / 2K)

Лучшая гонка/спортивная игра / BEST SPORTS/RACING GAME

  • Forza Motorsport 7 (Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
  • FIFA 18 (EA Vancouver / EA)
  • Gran Turismo Sport (Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • NBA 2K18 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PES Productions / Konami)
  • Project Cars 2 (Slightly Mad Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Лучший многопользовательский режим / BEST MULTIPLAYER (без победителя)

  • Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games / Activision)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo EAD / Nintendo)
  • PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)
  • Splatoon 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Самая ожидаемая игра / MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

  • The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • God of War (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Лучшая киберспортивная игра / BEST ESPORTS GAME

  • Overwatch (Blizzard)
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
  • Dota 2 (Valve)
  • League of Legends (Riot)
  • Rocket League (Psyonix)

Лучший инди-дебют / BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME

  • Cuphead (Studio MDHR Entertainment)
  • Golf Story (Sidebar Games)
  • Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)
  • Mr. Shifty (Team Shifty)
  • Slime Rancher (Monomi Park)

Многочисленные трейлеры, которые были показаны в рамках церемонии, мы собрали в отдельной записи.

Источник: Polygon

