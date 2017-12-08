The Game Awards 2017: Все номинанты и победители игровой премии года
Сегодня ночью в Лос-Анджелесе прошла ежегодня церемония The Game Awards 2017, в рамках которой были вручены награды за лучшие игры в разных жанрах и достижения в игровой индустрии.
Вся церемония заняла порядка трех часов, так что далее мы приводим список номинантов в главных категориях, победители выделены жирным шрифтом:
Игра года / GAME OF THE YEAR
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Persona 5 (Atlus)
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Лучшая игровая режиссура / BEST GAME DIRECTION
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games)
- Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Capcom)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda)
Лучший нарратив / BEST NARRATIVE
- What Remains of Edith Finch (Ian Dallas / Giant Sparrow)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Tameem Antoniades, Elizabeth Ashman-Rowe / Ninja Theory)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (John Gonzalez / Ninja Theory)
- Nier: Automata (Yoko Taro, Hana Kikuchi, Yoshiho Akabane / Platinum Games)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (Jen Matthies, Tommy Tordsson Bjork / MachineGames)
Лучший арт-дирекшн / BEST ART DIRECTION
- Cuphead (Studio MDHR Entertainment)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Persona 5 (Atlus)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Лучший саундтрек / BEST SCORE / MUSIC
- Nier: Automata (Keiichi Okabe, Keigo Hoashi)
- Cuphead (Kristofer Maddigan)
- Destiny 2 (Mike Salvatori, Skye Lewin, C Paul Johnson)
- Persona 5 (Shoji Meguro)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Naoto Kubo, Shiho Fujii, Koji Kondo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Manaka Kataoka, Yasuaki Iwata)
Лучший звук / BEST AUDIO DESIGN
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Capcom)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Лучшее озвучивание / BEST PERFORMANCE
- Melina Juergens, Hellblade (as Senua)
- Ashly Burch, Horizon: Zero Dawn (As Aloy)
- Brian Bloom, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (as BJ Blazkowicz)
- Claudia Black, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (as Chloe Frazer)
- Laura Bailey, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (as Nadine Ross)
Самая “влиятельная” игра / GAMES FOR IMPACT
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
- Bury Me, My Love (The Pixel Hunt / Figs / ARTE / Playdius)
- ife is Strange: Before the Storm (Deck Nine / Square Enix)
- Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)
- Please Knock on My Door (Levall Games AB)
- What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)
Лучшая игра-сервис / BEST ONGOING GAME
- Overwatch (Blizzard)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
- Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar Games)
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG. Corp)
- Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
- Warframe (Digital Extremes)
Лучшая независимая игра / BEST INDEPENDENT GAME
- Cuphead (Studio MDHR Entertainment)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
- Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)
- Pyre (Supergiant Games)
- What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)
Лучшая мобильная игра / BEST MOBILE GAME
- Monument Valley 2 (ustwo games)
- Fire Emblem Heroes (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
- Hidden Folks (Adriaan de Jongh / Sylvain Tegroeg)
- Old Man’s Journey (Broken Rules)
- Super Mario Run (Nintendo)
Лучшая игра для портативных устройств / BEST HANDHELD GAME
- Metroid: Samus Returns (MercurySteam / Nintendo)
- Ever Oasis (Grezzo / Nintendo)
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
- Monster Hunter Stories (Marvelous / Capcom / Nintendo)
- Poochy and Yoshi’s Woolly World (Good-Feel / Nintendo)
Лучшая игра виртуальной/дополненной реальности / BEST VR/AR GAME
- Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Capcom)
- Farpoint (Impulse Gear / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Lone Echo (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew (Red Storm Entertainment / Ubisoft)
- Superhot VR (SUPERHOT Team)
Лучший экшн / BEST ACTION GAME
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda)
- Cuphead (Studio MDHR Entertainment)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
- Nioh (Team Ninja / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Prey (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)
Лучшая адвентюра / BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Лучшая ролевая игра / BEST ROLE-PLAYING GAME
- Persona 5 (Atlus)
- Divinity: Original Sin II (Larian Studios)
- Final Fantasy 15 (Square Enix Business Division 2 / Square Enix)
- Nier: Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Ubisoft San Francisco / Ubisoft)
Лучший файтинг / BEST FIGHTING GAME
- Injustice 2 (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Ent)
- Arms (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Capcom)
- Nidhogg 2 (Messhof Games)
- Tekken 7 (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Лучшая семейная игра / BEST FAMILY GAME
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EAD / Nintendo)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo EAD / Nintendo)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris + Milan / Ubisoft)
- Sonic Mania (PagodaWest Games, Headcannon / Sega)
- Splatoon 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Лучшая стратегия / BEST STRATEGY GAME
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris + Milan / Ubisoft)
- Halo Wars 2 (Creative Assembly, 343 Industries / Microsoft Studios)
- Total War: Warhammer 2 (Creative Assembly / Sega)
- Tooth and Tail (Pocketwatch Games)
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen (Firaxis Games / 2K)
Лучшая гонка/спортивная игра / BEST SPORTS/RACING GAME
- Forza Motorsport 7 (Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
- FIFA 18 (EA Vancouver / EA)
- Gran Turismo Sport (Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- NBA 2K18 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PES Productions / Konami)
- Project Cars 2 (Slightly Mad Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Лучший многопользовательский режим / BEST MULTIPLAYER (без победителя)
- Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games / Activision)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo EAD / Nintendo)
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)
- Splatoon 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Самая ожидаемая игра / MOST ANTICIPATED GAME
- The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- God of War (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Лучшая киберспортивная игра / BEST ESPORTS GAME
- Overwatch (Blizzard)
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- Dota 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot)
- Rocket League (Psyonix)
Лучший инди-дебют / BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME
- Cuphead (Studio MDHR Entertainment)
- Golf Story (Sidebar Games)
- Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)
- Mr. Shifty (Team Shifty)
- Slime Rancher (Monomi Park)
Многочисленные трейлеры, которые были показаны в рамках церемонии, мы собрали в отдельной записи.
Источник: Polygon