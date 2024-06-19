200 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones will broadcast the opening of the 2024 Olympics in Paris

Samsung is going to play a significant role in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics. For this purpose, the company has placed more than 200 Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones The 2024 Summer Olympics will begin in Paris on July 26. During the opening ceremony, 85 boats with 10,500 athletes will sail along the Seine, and Samsung will be broadcasting the event on phones.

Samsung reportsThe company said that Galaxy S24 Ultra will also be placed on the bow and stern of each of the sports vessels from different countries. The phones, which cost about $1300 each, will broadcast the athletes’ passage along the Seine from different angles.

France’s largest telecommunications company Orange (formerly France Telecom) will ensure uninterrupted broadcasting of Samsung. More than twelve additional 5G antennas will be set up in Paris to ensure that each Galaxy S24 Ultra will be able to capture a stable image. Additional preparations will include countering possible winds and heat.

Samsung’s flagships support optical image stabilization, which comes in handy when shooting on swaying boats. This is a kind of Galaxy S24 Ultra test in extreme conditions. The results will be available on TV or on the event’s online stream. This is not the first time Samsung has resorted to strange advertising campaigns. In March, several Galaxy S24 Ultra phones photographed Earth from the stratosphere.