A huge monkey with deadly flatulence will return to Monster Hunter Wilds — fans rejoice

Capcom’s live broadcast at the Tokyo Game Show confirmed that the great ape Сongalala is returning to Monster Hunter Wilds.

The monster first made its debut in Monster Hunter 2 back in 2006 and gained fan admiration. Congalala is known for eating mushrooms and releasing a large cloud of toxic gas through flatulence, which is a powerful weapon. The most hardcore variants of Сongalala during such powerful gases that they have been officially classified as «Dragon Force Wind».

The fan community was very excited about the monster’s revival. In addition to its powerful damage, the monkey with some hippo features and claws from God knows who brought an important aspect to the game — fun. Because, as everyone knows, farting is funny.

Fans have already begun to look at the monkey as an opponent in battle. Some have speculated that Kongalala’s big butt could be a special place to apply the game’s new feature of focusing on monsters’ weaknesses to hit.

Monster Hunter Wilds has already been named one of the best new games year, although it will be released only in February. The game offers new mechanics, which are not available in the counted as many as eleven. However, it may upset owners of older graphics cards with its system requirements. On the minimum required graphics cards NVIDIA GTX 1660 Super or AMD RX 5600 XT, the game «will only pull» 720p|30fps with scaling to 1080p at the lowest settings. Recommended are RTX 2070 Super, RTX 4060, or RX 6700 XT — they will be able to achieve real 1080p|60fps on medium settings.

Source: PC Gamer