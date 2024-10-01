A nanochapel with ChatGPT instead of a priest was opened in Poland — it works around the clock

A nanochapel managed by artificial intelligence has been launched in the Wielkopolska province of Poland. Believers have access to a place for prayer and communication around the clock.

The chapel is accessible through a special app. It was developed by Fibaro, a company that specializes in creating smart home systems. The app allows visitors to open the front door after passing verification.

Radek Rakowski, pastor of the parish of the Name of Jesus in Poznan explained the motivation for creating such a chapel:

«We have noticed that many people want to come to our chapel to pray in the morning before work. Some people would like to rest near the Blessed Virgin after 9 pm. Now this will be possible!»

In addition to prayer, the nanochapel will become a place for meetings and socializing. The young people of the town will be able to use this space to create joint projects and spend time together.

Artificial intelligence created on the basis of ChatGPT serves as the chapel manager: It helps visitors navigate the space and even operates the coffee machine for those who want to drink coffee. The AI assistant also provides assistance to elderly and blind visitors. It can read passages from the Gospel, voice prayers, and answer questions about faith and theology.

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, law enforcement agencies are also introducing innovative technologies. In the southwest of England, the police of Avon and Somerset counties is testing a new systembased on artificial intelligence. This development can significantly speed up the investigation of long-standing criminal cases, reducing work that usually takes decades to complete to a matter of hours.

Source: dev.ua