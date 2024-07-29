«Deadpool & Wolverine» debuted with $440 million — world record for an R-rated movie

Currently, «Deadpool & Wolverine» — sixth at the box office in 2024, but given its strong debut, it can easily approach the leaders, second «Dunes» and «Inside Out 2».

On its opening weekend, Deadpool & Wolverine» debuted with $205 million in the U.S. (only 9 films in Hollywood history have crossed this milestone) and $233.3 million overseas, bringing its total gross to $440 million. The film is currently the highest grossing R-rated film ever released.

The opening box office of Deadpool & Wolverine» also set a record for Marvel, which became the first movie franchise in the world to earn more than $30 billion.

The film cost $200 million to produce, while another $100 million was spent on marketing.

For Disney, which has been struggling to recover from the pandemic for a long time, 2024 was marked by another victory — in addition to Deadpool & Wolverine», the following films made decent box office gains «Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes» with $400 million and a cartoon «Thoughts inside out 2»which became the richest movie in history with a box office of $1.5 billion. Next in line is — «Stranger: Romulus», which is also expected to do well.

As for Marvel, for which Deadpool & Wolverine» was the only movie released this year, the studio is determined to fight for the hearts of fans, not shying away from any methods — given the the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU in a completely new role. A few months earlier, the studio announced that it would focus on quality over quantity and will release only 2-3 films a year.

Source: Deadline, Variety