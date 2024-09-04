A new teaser for Joker: Folie à Deux showed Harvey Dent

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Warner Bros. has released a half-minute teaser for Joker: Folie à Deux, which showcases the famous character for the first time…

In «Joker 2», Harvey Dent will be played by actor Harry Lowthy, who briefly appears in the video. Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) is watching him at a press conference on TV. As most fans know, in the DC universe, Dent eventually becomes the Two-Face, one of Batman’s most famous enemies. Before that, he served as the district attorney of Gotham City.

Writer-director Todd Phillips does not hesitate to deviate from the DC canon Harley Quinn and the Joker his interpretation differs significantly from them, and it seems that the image of Two-Face is somewhat different. In the teaser, Harvey Dent is younger than in previous recreations. At the press conference, he strongly condemns the actions of Arthur and his supporters.

«Arthur Fleck — a monster who knew exactly what he was doing. His depraved acts of violence led to the unrest of his followers, and they are still willing to commit acts of violence in his name», — says Dent.

Although this is the first real look at Dent in Joker: Folie à Deux, the most attentive fans of the movie already knew he would be in the sequel. In the July trailer, fans noticed that the line of dialogue «They believe Arthur Fleck — some martyr» was attributed to Dent in the subtitles of the YouTube video. Dent is also mentioned in photos from the set that were leaked last year.

Put on a happy face. Joker: Folie à Deux – only in theaters and @imax, October 4. #JokerMovie #FilmedForIMAX pic.twitter.com/CqDld31gVg — Joker Movie (@jokermovie) September 3, 2024

Thus, Harry Lowthy will join the illustrious list of actors who have portrayed the villainous prosecutor in movies. The list includes Aaron Eckhart («The Dark Knight»), Billy Dee Williams («Batman») and Tommy Lee Jones («Batman Forever»).

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in cinemas on October 4. In August, Todd Phillips said does not plan to shoot «Joker 3».

