AMD processors are the best-selling on Amazon, Intel chips are only in 12th place

AMD is gaining momentum in the PC processor market. Currently, Ryzen «chips have occupied» ten best-selling chips on the Amazon marketplace.

All ten best-selling desktop processors on Amazon are AMD chips. Intel with its Core i7-14700K processor is only in 12th place.

The reason seems obvious: «red» make the best offer in terms of performance and cost. Also recently, processors Intel 13 and 14 generations criticized for unstable performance and a new generation devoid of old problems has not yet emerged.

Headed by bestseller list AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D The latest generation processor provides top performance for over $500. The second place is taken by the 12-core Ryzen 9 5900X, which currently costs only $230. Also worth noting are the Ryzen 7 5800X for $160 and the budget Ryzen 5 5500X for $80.

The market, once dominated by Intel, has seen a significant decline for a long time. It is noteworthy that now budget processors «blue» are very low on the list. The new AMD Ryzen 9000 chips are also expected to be popular. However, their price and performance will not differ too much from the existing ones.

On a more important note of the laptop market, the situation at AMD is not so good. Sources among manufacturers say that its relations with some partners «strained» — they receive poor technical support and overall communication. Currently, there are relatively few devices with the latest processors on the market AMD Ryzen AI 300.