Google Pixel 9 Pro XL — is not for gaming. In Genshin Impact, it loses to the Pixel 7 Pro and is 51% slower than the iPhone 15 Pro Max

The first tests show that Google Pixel 9 smartphones will not appeal to mobile gamers. The Tensor G4 processor in the Genshin Impact performed worse than the G2 processor in the Pixel 7.

Owners of Pixel 9 Pro XL may be disappointed with the performance of the smartphone in Genshin Impact. It’s not just poor performance — its processor is slower than the Tensor G2 on the Pixel 7 Pro. During the test, it was found that the thermal characteristics of Pixel 9 Pro XL are not bad, but his performance in the game is not enough.

During testing, the Dame Tech YouTube channel found that the Pixel 9 Pro XL delivers an average frame rate of 39.2 FPS in Genshin Impact at 720p with maximum visual effects. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was 31% faster, and the Apple A17 Pro processor in the iPhone 15 Pro Max outperformed the Pixel 9 Pro XL by 51%. But what’s most shocking is that the Tensor G4 is slower than the Tensor G2 in the Pixel 7 Pro.

The Google processor from two years ago gives Genshin Impact an average frame rate of 45.3 FPS, which makes it 15% faster. The Tensor G4 is cooler — it operates at 37 °C and does not reduce performance. Researchers suggest that Google has reduced the chip’s performance and consumption to avoid overheating.

Source: Wccftech