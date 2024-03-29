Apple to release new iPad Pro with OLED and first 12.9-inch iPad Air in early May, — Mark Gurman

Earlier launch was planned for March-April, but was postponed to May to finalize the software.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple will release new iPads in early May. A new iPad Pro with OLED display and a faster iPad Air with the first 12.9-inch model in the lineup are expected.

The new iPad Pro models will reportedly have OLED displays and run on the new M3 chip, which is already available in several Macs. The tablets will be presented together with the redesigned Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.

Meanwhile, the iPad Air will allegedly be powered by a new processor — Bloomberg did not specify which one, but given that the current model uses M1 and M3 is potentially reserved for the more expensive Pro, M2 sounds like a good option. The 12.9-inch model will be the first for the iPad Air line (previously, screens did not exceed 10.9 inches).

Earlier this month, Gurman said that the new iPads would be released along with MacBook Air with M3 and now says that the release schedule has been pushed back to May to finalize the software and eliminate the shortcomings of «complex new production technologies».