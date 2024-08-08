Apple will allow you to play music on iPhone while recording video in iOS 18

Apple has expanded the iPhone camera setting in iOS 18 to allow you to play music while recording video.

In previous versions, audio, music, or podcasts were paused automatically when the camera was activated, but in iOS 18, the system will display a notification with a choice of whether to pause or continue playback in video mode.

Previously, iPhone owners could bypass the restriction by using the QuickTake option introduced in iOS 13, but this method offered lower quality recording.

«Audio will not pause automatically when recording video», Apple says in the description of the new setting. «When you play audio using the iPhone speaker, the sound will be recorded in mono».

iOS 18 is due to arrive in the fall with a number of new features, including the ability to customize the home screen and finally arrange app icons in a random order, remove ads from your browser, find previously lost photos, send RCS messages, and create a hidden program folder. Options Apple Intelligence with artificial intelligence is likely to be released a little later.

Source: MacRumors