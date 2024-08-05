It’s never too late to cancel. Apple’s AI embarrassed itself in beta by playing along with «email» scammers

Apple Intelligence has already appeared in the iOS 18.1 developer beta, but it doesn’t work well.

According to the website Android AuthorityApple’s artificial intelligence prioritizes phishing emails in the email app. The filter works in such a way that it doesn’t seem to take into account the sender’s address, but simply scans the text.

Apple Intelligence is perhaps the most important feature of iOS 18, which includes its own artificial intelligence features in the OS. Although it’s unlikely to be presented to the public before October, developers can test it in beta right now, and Apple will hopefully fix all the bugs before the release.

Reports that Apple Intelligence plays along with «email» scammers are currently being spread on Reddit.

It’s worth noting that the problem with phishing is a long-standing one for Apple Mail, as the current automatic tools don’t always work effectively. At the same time, Apple Intelligence, which is supposed to eliminate it, is only making the situation worse.