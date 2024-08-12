The «Deadpool» triquel starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is officially in the billionaires’ club.
In just three weeks of release, the film has earned $493.3 million in North America and $535.1 million overseas — for a total gross of $1.029 billion. Currently, «Deadpool & Wolverine» — is the second highest grossing film of 2024, after the hit «Thoughts inside out 2» ($1.558 billion).
In the near future, the superhero film will surpass 2019’s «Joker» ($1.07 billion) and become the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history (by the way, «Deadpool & Wolverine» have already was recognized as the best debut in this category).
«Deadpool & Wolverine» — 31st Disney movie and 11th in the MCU to reach the $1 billion mark. It also became the only Marvel movie in 2024 (in the future, the studio plans to maintain this approach and release 2–3 projects a year to overcome superhero fatigue).
«Deadpool and Wolverine» not only brought back the talkative mercenary Ryan Reynolds and the iconic X-Men character played by Hugh Jackman, but also provided a bunch of interesting cameos. The movie is currently still showing in theaters, and our review can be found view here.
LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.
Spelling error report
The following text will be sent to our editors: