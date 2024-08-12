«Deadpool & Wolverine» earned $1 billion in three weeks of release — the second highest-grossing movie of 2024

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The «Deadpool» triquel starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is officially in the billionaires’ club.

In just three weeks of release, the film has earned $493.3 million in North America and $535.1 million overseas — for a total gross of $1.029 billion. Currently, «Deadpool & Wolverine» — is the second highest grossing film of 2024, after the hit «Thoughts inside out 2» ($1.558 billion).

In the near future, the superhero film will surpass 2019’s «Joker» ($1.07 billion) and become the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history (by the way, «Deadpool & Wolverine» have already was recognized as the best debut in this category).

«Deadpool & Wolverine» — 31st Disney movie and 11th in the MCU to reach the $1 billion mark. It also became the only Marvel movie in 2024 (in the future, the studio plans to maintain this approach and release 2–3 projects a year to overcome superhero fatigue).

«Deadpool and Wolverine» not only brought back the talkative mercenary Ryan Reynolds and the iconic X-Men character played by Hugh Jackman, but also provided a bunch of interesting cameos. The movie is currently still showing in theaters, and our review can be found view here.

