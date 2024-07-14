«Despicable Me» / «Minions» — the first animated franchise to gross $5 billion

While «Despicable Me 4» by Illumination / Universal continues to roll outthe latest animated film about Gru and his «gang» helped the «Despicable Me» / «Minions» franchise earn more than $5 billion ($5.025 billion as of Friday) worldwide.

It is expected that «Insignificant I 4» will become the No. 1 film in the world this weekend and add another $136 million to its gross this weekend. This will bring the total gross for the latest film to $441 million, including $210.45 million domestically and $230.7 million in 78 regions worldwide.

So far, 26 international markets have had the biggest weekends for the franchise (not including this weekend’s premiere). The top five largest markets (through Friday): Australia ($20.8 million), Mexico ($19.5 million), Brazil ($10.5 million), Spain ($9 million) and Argentina ($8.1 million).

In the U.S., the entire «Despicable Me» / «Minions» franchise now ranks 10th on the all-time top grossing film series list, ahead of «Transformers» ($1.74 billion), «The Hunger Games» ($1.61 billion) and «Shrek» ($1.60 billion).

The news of the $5 billion gross comes after Universal announced last week that «Minions 3» is set for release on June 30, 2027. The script for the film will be written by Bray Lynch («Minions», «The Secret Life of Pets») and directed by Pierre Coffin, the author of the first three «Despicable Me» films and the first «Minions» film. Coffin has also provided the voice of «Minions» since its feature debut in 2010. The film will be produced by Illumination founder and chairman Chris Meledandri and Bill Ryan.