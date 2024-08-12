«The world exists because of Solas»: Dragon Age The Veilguard closes the finale of Inquisition

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Dragon Age: The Veilguard completes the story that began in the finale of Dragon Age: Inquisition, when players learned who Solas was. The developers say that this was always in the plans.

The main focus of the Dragon Age 4 story has always remained the same for BioWare for ten years. Dragon Age: The Veilguard is closely related to the character of Solas, the former companion in the previous Dragon Agewhich turned into a threat of the end of the world in the Trespasser expansion.

«The world exists because of Solas. He shaped the world through his character. This, in my opinion, is what makes Dragon Age so interesting. It can all be connected to a character who believed he was doing the right thing to some extent,» says game director John Epler in an interview with Edge magazine.

Solas is so important to Tedas’ future that the next Dragon Age game was always going to be his story: «We created this at the end of Trespasser. There was no world where we were ever going to say «Now let’s move on to something completely different». We wanted to fulfill that promise».

There’s only one thing that was more important to Veilguard: a group of companions that inspired her to change her name from Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. However, this time, companions in the game will not be directly controlled by BioWare, so as not to burden players.

