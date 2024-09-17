Disney demanded to make «Inside Out 2» less «gay» and fired animators before the premiere to avoid paying bonuses

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

IGN publication published an extensive report on the work of Pixar and Disney, which revealed a lot of interesting information about the production of «Thoughts Inside Out 2» and «hellish» working conditions for animators.

It is reported that the specialists who worked on «Inside Out 2» were fired just before the release of the cartoon (as part of a 14% staff reduction) so that they could not claim bonuses, and were not allowed to come to the office to pick up their belongings.

«When we were told on the day of our dismissal that bonuses were only for those who are currently working there officially, I cried,» says one of the former employees.

Another drew attention to the irony of working on a film about mental health that, after working around the clock, deprived the workers of health insurance.

«I think for a month or two, the animators worked seven days a week,» says another source. «People were just thrown into a job they had never done before… It was terrible».

The report also mentions the animated film «Buzz the Rescuer», which, according to Disney, failed because of the infamous same-sex kiss (the film grossed only $226 million after a strong marketing campaign). It was eventually banned in most Muslim countries, while China demanded that the scene be removed. Later on, while working on «Thoughts Inside Out 2», the animators were ordered to «make Riley less gay» to avoid negative reactions.

Now «Inside Out 2» has received the title of the highest-grossing animated film of all time with a box office of $1.6 billion. The cartoon set record-breaking figures when it opened withthe best start for a $295 million animated filmand in just 19 days «Thoughts inside out 2»crossed the one billion mark. In early July, «Thoughts inside out 2» reachedthe title of the best movie in the history of Pixar.

«Inside Out 2» — is a sequel to the original 2015 story by Peter Dockter, which told the story of 11-year-old Riley and her five emotions (Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Fear, and Anger). In the second film, «new guests» — appear in the head of the older protagonist, including Anxiety. The director of Inside Out 2» is Kelsey Mann, and the screenwriter Meg Lefov has also returned to the project. The production of the sequel cost $200 million.

