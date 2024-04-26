Fallout 4 Nextgen Update «breaks» saves and mods in the game — and does not work correctly with displays

Nextgen update for Fallout 4 appeared after a two-year wait since its first announcement and release of the franchise seriesThe patch was a success, but it caused problems for players, particularly on PC. The mod compatibility issues were expected from Bethesda’s release, but players didn’t get much out of the patch, which weighs approximately 14.4 GB on PC.

Traditionally, game saves that were made with mods have been broken, and there have also been problems with using mods not related to Creation Club, including the Fallout 4 Script Extender, on which many other mods are based.

In fact, the «next generation» update does not contain any graphical improvements.

Fallout 4 still doesn’t support frame rates over 60 frames per second.

The Weapon Debris graphics setting still causes the game to crash on NVIDIA RTX graphics cards, oz the problem has been around since the introduction of RTX cards.

Support for ultra-wide monitors incorrectly stretches the user interface, which requires an unofficial fix — this is practically the same solution that gamers used before the update. Some common resolutions are missing.

Minor bug fixes and added content seem like inadequate compensation for a ruined game with mods. Modders had to work just as hard to adapt to the Skyrim Special Edition and The Witcher 3 Next Generation Update, but those patches offered much more. Fallout 4’s next-gen update seems to be more console-oriented, providing better support and more options for PS5 and Xbox Series, but PC users are more likely to suffer than enjoy.

But they’re not the only ones suffering. The Fallout 4 update removed the game’s Steam Deck settings menu and degraded the game on the handheld console. Players who downloaded the update on Steam Deck found that in an attempt to make the game «Verified» with Valve, Bethesda removed the game launcher. This was a somewhat annoying pop-up on Steam Deck, but it was also the only way to change the visual settings in the game. Now the default settings are set at launch. Also, the game still does not support the 90Hz OLED screen refresh available on Steam Deck

However, there was one important fix that even the modders failed to fully address. The game’s settlement protection system was not working correctly (hello, Preston Harvey) — incorrect calculation of values led to their destruction.

The update also includes several new quests and equipment from Bethesda’s Creation Club paid mod, and the biggest change is the Enclave-themed quest and some related weapons and armor. This is reminiscent of the armor sets from the «Witcher» series that were added in the next-generation update for The Witcher 3.

Modders will probably fix everything that is broken in the game. But Bethesda will most likely want to do so as well, and the race between them will continue for some time.

Sources: PC Gamer, Kotaku, Insider Gaming