Fallout Nuevo Mexico trailer — a working version of the large-scale New Vegas mod will appear next year

The fashion team of Fallout: Nuevo Mexico mod team has released the first trailer for the project. Major modification of the game Fallout: New Vegas takes you to post-apocalyptic Mexico City.

The trailer is an early look at what the team is about to do. The video gives fans a sense of scale: destroyed skyscrapers tower over the formerly bustling streets of Mexico City, most of which are overgrown. Factions fight for control as they struggle to survive in the irradiated waste. Places such as Chapultepec Park and the Socimilco Canals are in a state of disrepair, but still recognizable.

The mod covers several areas of the ruined city that manage to combine «beauty and» brutality. Still in early development, the video reveals a vision for an immersive recreation of one of America’s greatest cities.

«Although we are still in development, we are excited to finally reveal this iconic Desert. Once the bustling heart of a vast metropolis now lying in ruins, Mexico City has become a battleground for factions fighting for dominance and survival».

The trailer description warns fans that Fallout: Nuevo Mexico is far, far from finished. The development of detail levels for hubs and zones continues. The playable version will appear no earlier than next year.

The mod has been in development for several years, and its authors have been off the radar for some time, so many gamers were surprised by their new activity.

Source: Neowin