Folds four times: Honor patents a strange smartphone form factor

It seems that Huawei and its sister company Honor are serious about foldable smartphones. The former has created a triple Mate XT smartphoneand Honor patents four segments.

Many individual segments of a smartphone require not only a durable and flexible display, but also complex hinge designs. Honor’s new application patents a design of four equal segments that do not fold like an accordion. It’s hard to imagine how this could work, but it is claimed that a smartphone, or perhaps another device, folds in several directions at once.

This is a fundamentally new design. As you know, Huawei Mate XT has only one large screenwhich bends in both directions. This allows the smartphone to be folded accordion-style — but only in one direction. The new patent demonstrates centrally located hinges that bend in both directions, which should reflect the complexity of their design and strength.

It is not known whether Honor is actually planning a smartphone — a patent does not automatically mean this. But the fact of development shows interest in this segment, and rumors suggest that Honor is planning its own triple smartphone. This is the first time that the manufacturer has hinted at more segments.

As for more of a real Honor smartphone similar to the Huawei Mate XT, unofficial sources say that it will be even thinner — about 10 mm compared to the 12.88 mm of the Mate XT. This phone is said to be a real development and we should expect the first images soon.

Source: 91mobiles

