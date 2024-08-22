Galadriel and Adar in The Lord of the Rings «The Lord of the Rings» tell us what connects their characters

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Morved Clarke (Galadriel) and Sam Healdane (Adar), actors of the «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» series, told us what made their characters unite against Sauron.

Sometimes the enemy of your enemy — your friend. Sometimes the enemy of your enemy is someone you wanted to kill last season. That’s exactly what Galadriel and Adar came to in the second season of the series, which begins next week.

«She is forever changed. Her sense of who she is and who she can become has been shattered, and she has also had to confront her own selfishness. Even though it arose out of her grief [over her brother’s death], her pursuit of Sauron is something personal. Now she has to learn to fight not only for herself, but for every part of Middle-earth. She has a wound that she has to take into account during the battle, and it was very interesting to play that,» says Morved Clarke.

Galadriel is not the only inhabitant of Middle-earth who is shocked by Sauron’s return to the world. It would seem that Adar, the former servant of the Dark Lord and now the one who turned the Southlands into the ashes of Mordor, would be happy to see the great evil return. But according to Sam Heald, who inherited the role of Adar from Joseph Mole, he has different sensations:

«Adar, of course, was not evil. He’s kind of fake, he went through this evil transformation… He’s really just protecting his children, and he had to do some evil things to do that. He’s a very interesting and very complex character, and he doesn’t think he’s evil at all. … He has definitely been greatly influenced by the fact that Sauron and Morgoth have deceived him in the past, and he has become who he is now. He feels a huge responsibility that all these orcs would not exist if he had not succumbed to Sauron’s power. He is also a warning to Galadriel».

It was their shared sense of deception that could have pushed Adar and Galadriel into an uneasy alliance that can be seen in the trailers of the second season. The actors found it interesting to play characters who saw themselves in each other.

«In the end, all their decisions are centered on the figure of Sauron. He still holds them»,” says Morved Clarke. «The only thing they have in common is that they both suffered some kind of abuse at the hands of Sauron. It’s terrible, but it’s something that unites them. They’re trying to do something about Sauron’s threat, but it seems like what they’re doing is exactly what he’s up to»,” adds Heseldine.

«The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» returns to Amazon Prime Video on August 29 with three episodes at once.

Source: Gizmodo

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.