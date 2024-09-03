Google Pixel 9 no longer charges gadgets when they replenish the battery themselves — it worked for five years

Battery Share — is a wireless charging feature for Google Pixel devices. It doesn’t seem to work when charging the Pixel 9 itself, as it could on previous generations.

Battery Share reverse wireless charging has been around since Google Pixel 5, which is five years now. All this time, the option worked when the smartphone itself was charging from the mains. That is, when the Pixel was charging, you could put headphones on it, for example, and they would charge as well. But not with the Pixel 9 generation — now only when the phone is not charging.

The feature limitation applies to Pixel 9 models, Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL. Folding smartphone Pixel 9 Pro Fold does not support Battery Share, i.e., reverse wireless charging, at all.

Battery Share works on the three smartphones mentioned above, but only when they are disconnected from charging. Otherwise, the operating system directly informs you that «Battery Share is not available while» is charging.

This pop-up window will appear even if the phone is fully charged but not disconnected. Of course, Battery Share is effective on the go when you need to charge your gadget, but it’s also a convenient option when you’re charging your smartphone on the mains.

Android Headlines believes that the deterioration of the function may be due to a possible deterioration in battery performance. At the very least, the reverse charging mode is definitely not useful. This is not the first problem with the new Pixel 9’s power replenishment. Earlier, it was reported that Pixel 9 Pro XL has problems with charging stability without wires, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold does not support Google’s wireless charger.

Source: Android Headlines